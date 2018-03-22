Coronation street star Catherine Tyldesley took a break from filming to appear on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday and sent fans wild with her eye-catching bright blue dress. Her bold number was actually from online e-store ASOS and priced at purse-friendly £45! The delightful design - which is currently in stock online in all sizes - looked incredible on the Coronation Street star. Not only did it feature a contrasting white floral design; but it also boasted an on-trend high neck, cut-out side detail and a ultra-sexy open back. She teamed her fancy frock with a pair of nude-toned high heel shoe and wore her trademark blonde hair in a funky ponytail.

Catherine looked beautiful on Loose Women

Natural and fresh makeup gave her a subtle glow. The actress was styled once again by her-to-go-to stylist Martine Alexander – the talented professional who also turns works with Kym Marsh and Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Catherine's dress is £45 from ASOS

This is the second dazzling dress the actress has worn lately – the first was a leopard printed design which she wore when she filmed the celebrity version of Catch Phrase which was shown on Sunday evening. The monochrome number has an on-trend trend ruffle hem, sleeves and a sexy keyhole neckline.

Whilst on the show – the Coronation Street actress revealed that she found it "terrifying" on her first day on set but the cast are like family so she felt immediately comfortable. "It was terrifying, my first scene in the Rovers. But they make you feel so welcome"

The 34-year-old announced her descion to leave the soap after seven years recently. She said of the descion: "Coronation Street has been a dream job for me which is why this was such a difficult descion to leave. Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might just storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again."