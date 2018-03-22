Holly Willoughby decided to switch up her daily 'outfit of the day' on Thursday – opting for an unusual dress with a distinctive retro vibe. The blonde TV presenter wore a pinafore denim design from high street store Warehouse which retails at an affordable £49. The zip-front number is cut into a body-conscious cut which skimmed the mother-of-three's lean shape and highlighted her much-discussed weight-loss. The dress came complete with wide shoulder straps, two front pockets and white stitching which gave the whole look a streamlined structure. One of Holly's favourite knitwear brands was added into the mix, in the form of a racing green John Smedley roll neck jumper.

Holly looked dreamy in denim

She added a pair of cream high heel boots by Topshop which retail at £85. The short-nature of the skirt enabled her to show off her impressively long and toned legs.

Holly's skirt is £49 by Warehouse

On Wednesday afternoon the Celebrity Juice panellist comically likened herself to an avocado! She took to her Instagram page wearing an olive green jumper from British high street store Marks & Spencer which costs £75. She tucked the close-fitting knit into the waistband of her form-fitting tailored trousers by French Connection and added a pair of black court shoes by L.K.Bennnett – one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite high street stores. Holly captioned the snap:"Morning Wednesday... todays look on @thismorning…lets go" with a humorous avocado emoji.”

Holly has revealed she is just like pretty much every woman in the world this week – she repeats her outfits. The This Morning star showed her 3.4 million Instagram followers that she sometimes wears the same style and separates – this week choosing to go for her favourite tailored trousers and close-fitting knitted jumpers in a variety of different shades.

One of her favourite stores to head to for these wardrobe essentials are Massiomo Dutti – a brand the Dancing on Ice host has worn on numerous occasions.