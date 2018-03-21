Choosing your outfit for a first date can be tricky: you want to impress but don't want to look too glam or too casual. Now a new study by online dating app Zoosk has revealed what singles really think about first-date fashion. The New York Post reports that the dating site asked over 6,600 single men and women about the turn ons and offs outfit-wise on date one, with 86% saying it's important to be well turned out. So what's the one thing to avoid wearing? Wrinkled clothing. Yes, 66% of singles surveyed said it's the worst. Wearing sock with sandals, showing up in Crocs and choosing baggy clothes are big no nos as well.

The study revealed that men are less bothered about their date's outfit than women are – 73% weren't fussed about style. In terms of first-date prep, women take twice as long as men to get ready. 37% need an hour for clothes and beauty prep, whereas guys can be date-ready in 30 minutes. Well, so could we minus hair styling and makeup. Zoosk also looked at 34,579 of its users' dating profiles and found that when they used the words 'dressing up', they saw a huge 135% increase in messages from potential dates.

But it seems not everyone is bothered about getting spruced-up for a date. The study discovered that 77% of millennials - who are known for their love of leggings and athleisure – can overlook bad dress sense when meeting someone new. What do you think? Would wrinkled clothes send you running?