Holly Willoughby comically likened herself to an avocado on Wednesday morning as she took to her Instagram page to upload a shot of her latest 'outfit of the day'. The blonde bombshell stunned in a simple, yet totally chic outfit which was entirely from the great British high street. Her olive green jumper certainly had a vegetable hue to it – and costs £75 from Marks & Spencer. She tucked the close-fitting knit into the waistband of her form-fitting tailored trousers which cost £75 by French Connection. Switching up her regular suede nude high heel shoes from Office – Holly instead decided to opt for a pair of black court shoes by L.K.Bennnett – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores. The great news for fans of the 37-year-old’s obtainable look is all items are currently available now in all sizes online. Holly accompanied the stylish snap with a caption which read: "Morning Wednesday... todays look on @thismorning…lets go" with an avocado emoji.

It appears that the Celebrity Juice panellist is having a love affair with close fitting jumpers in a variety of pastel shades this week. Only yesterday the This Morning presenter pared her bright red retro style mini skirt with a neutral-toned pink sweater from L.K.Bennett which costs £110.

Holly decided to showcase the colour pop trend add contrasting red high heel boots which she has worn many times – they are from & Other Stories and cost £125.

Kicking off the week on Monday – Holly showed her 3.4 million Instagram followers that she is just like the rest of us and repeats certain outfits in her extensive wardrobe.

She chose a sky blue body form cashmere top by Massimo Dutti, priced at £119. She teamed her office wear staple with her favourite black trousers which cost £115 by Jigsaw.