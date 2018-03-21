The Duchess of Cambridge looked fresh and glowing as she attended an event in central London on Wednesday morning which was held at Royal Society of Medicine. The event was organised by Kate's Royal Foundation and the wife of Prince William braved the cold conditions wearing a stunning mint green coat and nude high heel court shoes by Jimmy Choo. The Duchess – who is due to give birth in April – had her rich brunette curls coiffed to perfection and wore her makeup in a typically flawless style – she sported a flawless base and natural eye makeup, with a smattering of pinky nude lipstick and her cheeks looked delicately flushed.

Kate stuns in minty number

The event will bring together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities to explore issues such as perinatal, maternal and infant mental health, parenting support and advice, and resources for schools and educators.

READ: Did Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear the same shoes?

The topic is close to the Duchess' heart; she has been exploring these issues on an individual basis through a number of engagements and roundtable discussions in recent months – the last being on 7 March when she opened the headquarters of the children's mental health charity Place2Be. She wore Seraphine's Marlene blue lace dress, with co-ordinating high heel shoes and a smart clutch bag.

MORE: Duchess Kate's favourite nude shoes are now made in exciting new shades

On Saturday, Kate joined her husband the Duke of Cambridge to celebrate St Patrick's Day at a parade of the Irish Guards in west London. The couple watched the 350 soldiers arrive at the Parade Square, where Duchess Kate then presented a shamrock to officers and warrant officers. The pregnant royal opted to wear her trusted green coat with fur collar and cuffs by one of her favourite designers Catherine Walker which she first wore in Sweden during the royal tour. Kate made sure to wrap up; accessorising with black tights, gloves and she finished the outfit with a Gina Foster green hat.