Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been almost continuously on the move. From relocating to the UK from Toronto and accompanying her fiancé on official appearances all over the country, the 36-year-old has certainly been doing a lot of travelling. And now we've discovered the one accessory that helps her stay organised and collected while she's jetting around. In a post from her now-deleted Instagram account, the former Suits star shared a picture of the First Class Leather Tech Case by British brand Stow London, alongside the caption "Packing for tomorrow with a few of my essentials".

Meghan shared this post last year on Instagram

Meghan's tech case is made from smooth orange leather with a white interior. It features a leather wallet, international foldaway plug set – perfect for all those transatlantic trips – and a powerful memory stick. It also has plenty of space for travel and ID documents to be safely stored away. The case is on sale for £350, and Meghan has been regularly spotted carrying it with her at airports.

It's not the first time Meghan has championed a British brand. Earlier this month she joined her husband-to-be, the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Westminster for the Commonwealth Day service, looking typically stylish in a stunning Amanda Wakeley 'Springsteen' navy dress and a £895 white coat by the same designer. She accessorised with navy high heel shoes by Manolo Blahnik and a navy Mulberry clutch bag.

She also caused Welsh denim brand Hiut to set up a three-month waiting list after she wore a pair of their dark skinny jeans during a trip to Cardiff, which she teamed with a Prince of Wales-checked top. The tiny firm have confirmed they've even had to employ extra staff since she sported the outfit. And back in January she gave high street favourite Marks & Spencer a serious sales boost when she wore a black batwing jumper from the store, prompting thousands to rush out to buy the chic sweater and cause a sell-out on the fashion retailer's website. It soon appeared on eBay for up to £149.