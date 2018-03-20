Will Meghan Markle wear Princess Diana's tiara?

The wedding of Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle is fast approaching and the nation is waiting for the big day which will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 18 May. Bets are being placed on exactly what the American actress will wear – and that includes what iconic jewellery she may opt for. It is looking likely that the future royal could sparkle in an extra special tiara – the very same tiara which the late Diana, Princess of Wales wore on her own wedding day in 1981. After wearing the stunning tiara for her own nuptials, which she teamed with her voluminous Elizabeth Emmanuel gown, Diana gave it back to her brother Earl Spencer. Prince Harry may ask his uncle if he could loan the antique tiara for his bride which would carry on the sentimental tradition.

It has been said that Meghan Markle may wear the late Diana, Princess of Wales tiara

The loaning iconic jewellery for monuments occasions is something that happens a lot in the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Cartier halo headpiece which first belonged to the Queen Mother, (which was later passed on to the Queen on her 18th birthday) to her own wedding on 29 April 2011 to Prince William.

The pregnant royal has borrowed many heirlooms since then; including the Lotus Flower Tiara and most recently the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara which she wore at Christmas. The Lover’s Knot was a wedding present to Diana from the Queen.

At the BAFTA's in February – the wife of Prince William styled her jewellery in a very similar way that the Queen often does – she sported interchangeable earrings. Duchess Kate sported a pair of emerald earrings which were originally first worn in a shoulder-gazing drop style in 2014. However at the BAFTA's, she recycled the stunning jewels, this time choosing to wear them as studs.