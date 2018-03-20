The Queen looked totally ready for spring as she stepped out on Tuesday morning – visiting the Royal Academy of Arts to open the new Burlington Wing. The special occasion marked the completion of a major redevelopment of the site in the Academy's 250th anniversary year. Her majesty has always been the Queen of style and wowed fashion fans everywhere with her choice of attire – a bright orange dress coat with matching hat. Her look is very fitting – 20 March marks the official first day of spring and it appeared that the monarch made a reference to the new season with her bright and colourful outfit.

The Queen dazzled the crowd in striking orange outfit

The Queen has certainly been making waves in the fashion world during 2018 – she graced the 'FROW' during London Fashion Week at Richard Quinn's SS18 show and even sat next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The 91-year-old monarch made her debut appearance at the event where she presented Richard with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

MORE: The Queen makes first appearance at London Fashion Week – all the details!

She dressed splendidly for the occasion – turning heads in a duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket by Angela Kelly, which were adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals. Anna, meanwhile, kept on her trademark sunglasses during the show, and wore a floral print dress. Only last week the Queen had the Midas touch when she carried a chic gold handbag to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Aga Khan – hosting a private dinner at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion.

READ: Meghan Markle spent Mother's Day with the Queen

She teamed her statement bag with co-ordinating gold shoes and a beautiful bold pink ball gown which was designed with golden floral motifs and voluminous puff shoulders. Also at the high-profile event the Duchess of Cornwall, who chose a black gown made from sumptuous velvet. Princess Anne was also in attendance, and opted for an eye-catching emerald green ensemble with gold specked sleeves.