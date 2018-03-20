It may still be freezing outside, but that isn't stopping fashion fans planning the pieces they'll be buying for their summer wardrobes. And it seems top of many women's lists is a brand new dress from M&S, which was hailed "dress of the summer" after the high street chain debuted it on its Instagram account. The design, which soon clocked up over 5000 likes, features a midi-length skirt and three-quarter sleeves, and is printed in thick horizontal white and mid-blue stripes. The flattering design features a wrap-over top and nipped-in waist, which is sure to accentuate curves while elongating the overall frame.

The dress was declared perfect for summer months

The @marksandspencerfashionpr account posted an image of a model wearing the dress, accessorised with a basket-style bag, chunky orange espadrille wedges and statement earrings, alongside the caption "sunshine ready". Followers quickly went into overdrive, leaving likes and comments on the image. One user said: "What's the item number? Need this in my life!!" and another added: "Want!!!! It has pockets too!!!"

Unfortunately fashion fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this piece, as M&S confirmed it won't be in stock until May – when the weather has (hopefully) warmed up a bit.

The British retailer has been having something of a moment recently, with a whole roster of celebrities causing sartorial storms after being spotted in its pieces. Meghan Markle sent fashion fans into a frenzy in January when she stepped out wearing a black batwing Marks & Spencer jumper – prompting thousands to rush out to buy the chic sweater and cause a sell-out on the fashion retailer's website. It soon appeared on eBay for up to £149, with plenty of shoppers eager to get hold of it.

Holly Willoughby also regularly wears the brand's skirts and dresses for her TV appearances – and in fact, her influence is just as significant, always causing a storm with her style choices. And fashion icon Alexa Chung has long had a relationship with the British retailer – as she teamed up with them to launch her Archive collection, which brought back classic pieces from the brand's history.