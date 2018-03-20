Has Marks & Spencer unveiled the dress of the summer?
Here’s one to add to your seasonal shopping list
It may still be freezing outside, but that isn't stopping fashion fans planning the pieces they'll be buying for their summer wardrobes. And it seems top of many women's lists is a brand new dress from M&S, which was hailed "dress of the summer" after the high street chain debuted it on its Instagram account. The design, which soon clocked up over 5000 likes, features a midi-length skirt and three-quarter sleeves, and is printed in thick horizontal white and mid-blue stripes. The flattering design features a wrap-over top and nipped-in waist, which is sure to accentuate curves while elongating the overall frame.
The dress was declared perfect for summer months
The @marksandspencerfashionpr account posted an image of a model wearing the dress, accessorised with a basket-style bag, chunky orange espadrille wedges and statement earrings, alongside the caption "sunshine ready". Followers quickly went into overdrive, leaving likes and comments on the image. One user said: "What's the item number? Need this in my life!!" and another added: "Want!!!! It has pockets too!!!"
Unfortunately fashion fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this piece, as M&S confirmed it won't be in stock until May – when the weather has (hopefully) warmed up a bit.
The British retailer has been having something of a moment recently, with a whole roster of celebrities causing sartorial storms after being spotted in its pieces. Meghan Markle sent fashion fans into a frenzy in January when she stepped out wearing a black batwing Marks & Spencer jumper – prompting thousands to rush out to buy the chic sweater and cause a sell-out on the fashion retailer's website. It soon appeared on eBay for up to £149, with plenty of shoppers eager to get hold of it.
Holly Willoughby also regularly wears the brand's skirts and dresses for her TV appearances – and in fact, her influence is just as significant, always causing a storm with her style choices. And fashion icon Alexa Chung has long had a relationship with the British retailer – as she teamed up with them to launch her Archive collection, which brought back classic pieces from the brand's history.
