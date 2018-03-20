Holly Willoughby was the epitome of red hot style on Tuesday morning, as she co-ordinated her red mini skirt with her red boots! The suede skirt was from luxury high street store Reiss and priced at a purse-busting £265. The A-line mini was made in an orange-hued, rusty red and features a gold central zip with a circular ring pull zipper. The 37-year-old gave a glimpse of her long and lean legs in the tiny skirt – which she pared with a neutral-toned pink top from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett which costs £110. Holly decided to switch up her outfit a little and add contrasting red high heel boots which she has worn many times – they are from & Other Stories and costs £125.

Holly wore a co-ordinating red outfit on This Morning

The This Morning presenter shared her latest 'outfit of the day' post with her 3.4 million Instagram followers which she does every morning – her style posts are some of her most popular and generate huge numbers of likes and comments. The popular TV star wore her blonde locks in a casual pony tail and simple makeup was used to give her a fresh glow.

Holly's red skirt is £265 by Reiss

Holly, 37, has an exciting few months planned - she will be appearing on the brand new series of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Gina D'Acampo where she heads up opposite teams with good friend Fearne Cotton.

Last week, the pretty presenter wowed her loyal fans when she uploaded a shot of her outfit she wore for filming which consisted of a polka dot top by a hugely-talked about brand Self Portrait, black trousers by French Connection and a pair of leopard-print high heel shoes by Charlotte Olympia, which were priced at £625.

Angie Smith – Holly's well-known stylist - uploaded a picture of the TV presenter's shoe options that night and the designer high heels total price came in at almost £3,000!