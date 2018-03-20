When your mum's Beyonce, it's only natural that you're going to inherit a bit of her style and sass. And six-year-old Blue Ivy proved she's following in the family footsteps when she twinned with her mum in a glorious gold gown at the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Beyonce posted a series of candid snaps to her Instagram account, showing little Blue wearing a showstopping puffball gold gown and metallic wig, matching her own incredible cut-own gown with sculptural train.

Blue Ivy is certainly taking after her mum

In the pictures, Blue Ivy looks delighted with her outfit as she poses in front of a mirror while her mum stands behind her. She's also seen beaming while arriving at the event and sitting in the audience, and of course she's a natural at posing for photocalls already, looking poised and confident next to her parents on the red carpet.

The event, hosted by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles at the WACO Theater Center, was themed "WACO to Wakanda" after the fictional African nation in Black Panther. Beyonce's dress designer, Falguni Shane Peacock, told American fashion bible Women's Wear Daily that her outfit was inspired by Nubian warrior queen Amanishakheto, with the metallic cutouts styled to look like the armour worn by Nubian armies.

Little Blue also displayed a precocious love of art collecting on the night, entering into a fierce bidding war with Tyler Perry over an acrylic painting of actor Sidney Poitier. In a video of the moment, host Star Jones said: "Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans. Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I'm up here talking about it?"

Blue bid an incredible $19,000 but couldn’t beat Sidney’s $20,000, before going on to bid $10,000 on another item. Blue's little brother and sister, Sir and Rumi, weren't present for the auction.

READ MORE: Blue Ivy joins mum Beyonce and grandma at basketball game

It's not the first time Beyonce and Blue have wowed onlookers with their incredible twinning style. When Beyonce was still pregnant with the twins they attended the Beauty and the Beast premiere together in Los Angeles wearing incredible coordinated green Gucci dresses.