Lorraine Kelly, 58, wowed viewers on Monday morning when rocked a navy blue jumpsuit on her daily show – and her fans will be pleased to know it's from the high street! The stunning ITV presenter donned the satin and crepe mixed textured design which retails at an affordable £66 from Warehouse. The cut is unique – it is styled with frilled panels at the shoulders and features an on-trend wide leg. Lorraine added a pair of super-chic metallic high heel shoes by Ted Baker and left her jewellery at home, instead letting her jumpsuit do all the talking. Her latest 'outfit of the day' shot was posted to the Lorraine show's official Instagram account and caused quite the stir in the comments section. One follower wrote: "You looked sensational this morning! Love this look." Another agreed, adding: "How lovely is this outfit!"

Lorraine looked super stylish in navy

The Scottish-born star looks great in bright and bold dresses and last week showcased a fabulous design from British department store Debenhams.

She donned a turquoise dress with contrasting orange detail which is by Henry Holland – a diffusion range which is hugely popular instore and online. The £45 dress boasted an asymmetrical side split hem and 3/4 length sleeves.

Lorraine's jumpsuit is £66 by Warehouse

The mother-of-one likes to co-ordinate her shoe collection with her attire and added a zesty pair of orange Topshop high heel court shoes which added to the bold nature of the outfit. Lorraine's makeup never fails to look anything but immaculate – and her skin was perfected with natural foundation and caramel-toned eyeshadow.

ZARA is another store of choice that the TV presenter often heads to and has worn a variety of fabulous pieces lately, including a £29.99 floral bodysuit with a printed rose design on the front. The top featured a V neckline, gathered cuffs and abstract shoulder detail and she teamed it with a pair of navy tailored trousers from Marks & Spencer.