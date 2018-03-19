Meghan Meghan has shown impressive style credentials since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, appearing at official engagements in a range of designer and high street pieces. Some of her pricier pieces include the white Amanda Wakeley coat she wore on Commonwealth Day, which is on sale for £900, and the navy Jason Wu gown she donned while appearing alongside her fiance and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at an event to promote the Royal Foundation, which cost £1,372. But who is footing the bill for her wardrobe? It’s been revealed that Meghan is paying for all her clothes herself, and her royal outfits have probably cost over £20,000 in total so far.

Meghan's chic wardrobe has been a hit with royal-watchers

According to People, none of the Royal Family are allowed to accept free clothing. While Kate will work with assistants such as Natasha Archer who call clothes in from designers, they send back those they don't keep and pay for the ones they do. "She doesn't take free clothes, and I've heard that from other people who sent her things," designer Katherine Hooker, whose designs the Duchess has worn, told Huffington Post in 2013.

Meghan is reportedly worth around £4million thanks to her acting career and paid endorsements, and was earning around £35,000 per episode of Suits. In comparison, Harry's fortune includes an estimated £10 million inherited from his mother Princess Diana and a further £20 million in assets. Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate draw their business expenses from Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall fund, which covers staff salaries as well as wardrobe costs. However, as Meghan is not yet married into the family she does not have access to it.

But the investment is clearly paying off because Meghan's style choices have proved a hit with both the public and other members of the royal family. On Friday, Princess Eugenie was spotted wearing the same nude Aquazzura Matilde Suede Stiletto Pumps that Meghan wore when she announced her engagement. And Welsh denim brand Hiut now has a three-month waiting list after the 36-year-old sported a pair of their jeans on a visit to Cardiff in January.