Primark's Disney bridal pyjamas has the internet going crazy

Bride tribes, listen up. You need to get yourself to Primark because the superstore is selling a range of Disney bridal PJs ahead of wedding season. From cute little short sets to a cosy-looking nightie, this will be one of the most exciting wedding purchases you can make ahead of the big day. Forget the meringue dress or the figure-hugging bridal gown, it's all about the sleepwear. One of the sets features Minnie Mouse looking loved up with Mickey with the slogan "happily ever after", and costs £14. We predict these will be big for the honeymooners, but there are plenty of sets that can be purchased for the hen weekend.

Disney bridal PJs, £6, Primark

Imagine the scene: You're in Marbella (or Bath!) posing with your bridesmaids while dressed in a cute little Disney shorts and vest set, and sipping on prosecco. We all know the perfect props are essential for a successful hen weekend, and these PJs will work a treat for the Instagram shots posted after-hours.

Disney bridesmaid pjs, £6, Primark

The 'I Do Crew' sleepwear willl look great on the hen party sleepover

While you're in Primark, you might want to hunt down the swimsuits designed for hen party-goers. The range includes a white costume with the word 'bride' in gold lettering, and red ones featuring the word 'tribe'. Priced at just £6, these will definitely fly off the rails.

We can just imagine the pictures now - the ultimate girl squad in a vision of red and white.

Bride tribe swimsuits will be a guaranteed success for Primark

Fans have been going wild for Primark's Disney collections lately, and these bridal PJs are likely to be a runaway hit. They're available to buy now and prices start at just £6. While you're in store, be sure to keep an eye out for 'Team Bride' clutch bags, wedding cake toppers, party props and an adorable Disney photo frame which says 'Happy Ever After' on the front. We're starting to feel all romantic now.

