Holly Willoughby kicked off a cold and dreary Monday morning in style as she uploaded a super chic 'outfit of the day' post with her 3.4 million Instagram followers. It turns out the blonde bombshell is just like the rest of us – she outfit repeats! The TV presenter wore a simple yet super-stylish look which she has worn before; a sky blue close-fitting cashmere top by Massimo Dutti, priced at £119. She teamed her office wear staple with her favourite black trousers which cost £115 by Jigsaw. Her much-loved black Mary Jane high heel mules were added into the mix – they retail at £140 by one of the TV presenter's favourite store Karen Millen. The Dancing on Ice co-host wore her blonde locks in a wavy, voluminous style and minimal makeup was used to her perfect pretty features.

Looking blue-tiful Holly!

The stunning mother-of-three had a busy weekend – she had a night off from her parenting duties to hit the town with her best friends Nicole Appleton and Shiarra Bell.

Taking to her social media platform, the pretty star shared a selfie with fans, captioning the shot "My girls". Nicole has recently been linked to Paddy McGuinness, and the star has been keeping a relatively low profile ever since. Nicole later commented on the picture, writing: "Best night ever."

Holly, 37, has returned to filming in the evenings – she will be appearing on the brand new series of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon, good friend Fearne Cotton and Gina D'Acampo. Last week, the pretty presenter uploaded a gorgeous picture of the attire she wore on the upcoming show, in which she wore a striking polka dot top by one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands Self Portrait, black trousers by French Connection and a pair of leopard-print high heel shoes by Charlotte Olympia, which were priced at £625. Fans went wild for her latest getup and remarked how slim and toned she looked in the snap shot.