Princess Eugenie looked stunning on Friday as she attended the royal wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma - and savvy fashion fans may have even noticed a familiar detail about her outfit! The Princess teamed her green floral midi dress with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde Suede Stiletto Pumps - the exact shoes that Meghan Markle wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. Another lust-worthy accessory was her statement Chloe Nile Minaudière bag, which she held by her side by its gold bracelet handle. The Princess couldn't have looked more effortless, finishing the look with a relaxed pair of sunglasses.

Eugenie and Meghan are both fans of the Aquazurra Matilde heels

The £420 heels have been in high demand since Meghan stepped out in them, and are now only available in black on the brand's website thanks to 'the Markle effect', which has seen countless items sell out after the soon-to-be royal has worn them in public. With a four-inch heel and delicate straps that tie at the back of the ankle, they're the perfect wedding guest shoe.

Princess Eugenie's enviable wedding guest accessories

This isn't the first time Meghan was thought to be twinning with another royal - at the recent Commonwealth Day service, she looked to be matching exactly with future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, as the two wore nearly identical navy stilettos. Though it was in fact just a very close match, with Meghan in Manolo Blahnik and Kate in Rupert Sanderson, there are often similarities between the pair's signature styles.

The young royals pose together at Sandringham

Princess Eugenie is of course busy planning her own royal wedding too, even posting a sweet throwback snap on her Instagram page on Thursday to tell her followers the plans were underway. The photograph showed the young Princess and her sister serving as bridesmaids in the nineties, dutifully carrying some floral arrangements. "90s throwback… wedding planning starts!!" the bride-to-be wrote alongside the image. She will marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, while Meghan and Prince Harry will celebrate their nuptials on 19th May this year.

