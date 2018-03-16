Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner looked incredibly stylish as they attended Cheltenham festival on Friday, walking hand-in-hand in their perfectly co-ordinated outfits. Jamie opted for a dapper three-piece grey suit with a blue and red striped tie, while his wife of four years Amelia also opted for the tailored look in her checked trouser suit, which she finished with a feathered brown headpiece. Both opted to accessorise in the spring sunshine with stylish sunglasses.

Photo: © Splash

Jamie and Amelia nailed couples' fashion at Cheltenham festival

Amelia's striking woollen suit, which she chose to pair with a crisp white shirt, is in fact from Alexa Chung's eponymous fashion line - the hound's tooth checked jacket retails for £525, while the co-ordinating trousers come in at £325. She also chose a cult Olympia Le Tan book clutch to give a whimsical finish to her outfit.

READ MORE: Celebrities in trouser suits: the trend to inspire your spring wardrobe

Jamie and Amelia, who have two children, are well-known for keeping their relationship private - though they often walk the red carpet together. Jamie famously told Ellen Degeneres in January that Amelia hadn't seen the Fifty Shades of Grey films. "I guess I like to think she’s more in love with me than that guy,” Dornan told Ellen in an appearance on her show, after she asked if he feels the need to live up to his reputation as Christian Grey. “She hasn’t seen the movies or anything."

Photo: © Getty Images

Jamie and Amelia at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere

All eyes were on the stylish couple as they locked hands to enter the festival - they were also spotted giggling together in the stands! The horse-racing event has also been attended by the likes of Zara Tindall and Charlotte Hawkins - who in fact wore very similar ensembles to the horse-racing on Wednesday and Thursday. Pregnant Zara has been wowing fans with her stylish outfits, stepping out again on Thursday in a beautiful teal headpiece and grey Escada wool coat.