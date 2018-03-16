Oh Blake Lively, we do love you but are you really trying to tell us that the velour tracksuit is back in fashion? We don’t know how we feel about this. The mum-of-two stepped out in New York for a TODs fashion event on Thursday wearing a super soft sweatsuit which she teamed with heeled boots (yes, really) and a pair of statement earrings. She kept her hair and makeup glam with a high ponytail and a smoky eye. The actress obviously wanted to resurrect the noughties trend loved by the likes of Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Britney Spears, but will it catch on? Only time will tell.

Talking to WWD, Blake revealed she picked the outfit herself because she’s her own stylist. While lots of celebrities employ people to do their styling for red carpet events, she does it all. She said: “It’s a lot of work – I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning. So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it’s easier because you have access to clothes and so it’s not that hard. The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers.”

Oh to have her life, hey? She has the likes of Karl Lagerfeld on speed dial. The former Gossip Girl star joked that she styles herself because she has “control issues and a big ego,” and because “it’s a way to be creative.” She chose the tracksuit because of how comfortable it was, and if Blake Lively is suddenly choosing comfort over style, then so are we. Pass us the trackie!

One Instagram user commented: “Thank you for making a sweat suit look good so the rest of us could try and not look homeless. Humanity thanks you.”

