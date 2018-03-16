QVC – the world's most famous shopping channel – has just launched its very first wedding dress in collaboration with Ghost. The stunning dress comes in at a super-affordable £695 – considering the average cost for a wedding dress in the 2017 in the UK is £1,677 according to Google. The beautiful design is the kind of shape which would flatter an abundance of different shapes and sizes due to its exquisite cut. It features a gently draped cowl neckline at the front and back, has shoestring ties across the shoulder and features a trimmed tulle train and delicate frill at the rear. It’s made from 100% viscose and a 100% twirl lining. The 'chalk white' colour is a flattering tone which would add warmth to your skin tone and give a perfect ethereal glow. The dress sizing is pretty straightforward and it is available to buy in XS to XL.

Bridal fashion can be pricey, but also very stressful. The job of finding the perfect bridesmaid dress can be quite a laborious task – but never fear – QVC has that covered, too!

Choose from a beautiful range of six dreamy styles – in six stunning shades – Boudoir Pink, Charcoal, Dusty Green, Navy, Taupe and Sky Light, which come in at £245 each. Best of all the designs can be made to order, should you want to make the dresses bespoke. You could dye the fabric to completely match your colour scheme.

QVC also stock stunning bridesmaid dresses too!

The high street has become a great place to purchase all those bridal essentials. L.K.Bennett – the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store – has recently collaborated with wedding dress designer Jenny Packham and created a collection of bridal shoes with a distinctive luxury edge. The 16-piece collection caters to every kind of bride, from the fashion-forward to the vintage princess, with art deco jewels, satin court shoes, delicate jewels and pearls.

