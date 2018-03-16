Rochelle Humes has a fabulous new venture – she is the new face of high street clothing brand New Look. The beautiful wife of JLS star Marvin Humes celebrated the exciting launch on Thursday evening as she partied at St Martin’s Lane Hotel with her husband and showcased hercool new collection. The brand new, super-exciting campaign has just launched and will continue throughout the year. The 28-year-old has curated her personal favourite own pieces from the brand called 'The Rochelle Edit'. The line includes some really directional pieces at purse-friendly prices. Our favourites include this nautical top and trousers set which starts at just £9.99.

We love this stripe top, £12.99 and trousers £12.99

The glamorous campaign images were shot in Marrakesh and the exotic backdrop fits in with summery nature of the clothes. Rochelle uploaded a message on the launch night, exclaiming: "DOUBLE FUN last night launching my brand new @newlook campaign with my amazing friends and family. What a pinch me moment".

The stylish pictures were shot in Marrakesh

According to the brand's Marketing Director, Rochelle was the perfect woman for the job because "she loves high-street fashion and has an amazing sense of style" and because "she's positive, confident and full of personality and fun."

READ: Rochelle Humes celebrates daughter Valentina's first birthday

The Heart FM radio host has been getting in shape lately – she is running the London Marathon in April has recently thanked her husband for being her "biggest cheerleader" when it comes to supporting her training. The TV presenter is running for Teenage Cancer Trust and has asked her loyal Instagram followers to sponsor her for the tremendous cause. She has already raised a huge £2,000 for the cause.

MORE: Rochelle Humes shows off brand new hair look