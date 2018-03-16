Meghan Markle has caused yet another style sell-out with her fashion choices! Independent Welsh denim brand Hiut has revealed they have had back orders stretching a mammoth three months since the new royal wore a pair of their jeans on a visit to Cardiff in January. Prince Harry's fiancé has been meticulous in wearing fashion brands that are native to the places she visits, choosing to team Cardigan-based Hiut's dark skinny jeans with a Prince of Wales-checked top on this occasion. The tiny denim firm have confirmed they've even had to employ extra staff since she sported the outfit, only proving Meghan's huge style influence further.

Photo: © PA

Meghan wore a pair of Hiut jeans during a visit to Cardiff in January

David Hieatt, who founded the company with wife Clare, told The Sun: "The website went absolutely crazy. We have a back order waiting list for three months. We are having two more people in and we're moving to a new factory. The effect has been remarkable." Since Meghan stepped out in her Hiut denim, orders began flooding in from all over the world, including Paris and New York.

The fashion company was launched after the couple, who hail from South Wales, decided to bring the denim industry back to Cardigan - after jean manufacturers Dewhirst shut its factory doors. The brand's website states: "Cardigan is a small town of 4,000 good people. 400 of them used to make jeans. They made 35,000 pairs a week. For three decades.Then one day the factory closed. It left town. But all that skill and knowhow remained. Without any way of showing the world what they could do.That’s why we have started The Hiut Denim Company. To bring manufacturing back home. To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town."

Photo: © PA

Meghan's welsh-inspired outfit caused the jeans to sell-out completely

This isn't the first time Meghan has caused a sell-out with her clothing choices. Shoppers rushed to buy the £45 Marks & Spencer jumper that she wore during a visit to Brixton in January - which not only became a sell-out, but was selling for four times its amount on eBay, while on Christmas Day, her Chloe 'Pixie' bag flew off the shelves. The burgundy Strathberry handbag that Meghan wore on a visit to Nottingham managed to crash the brand's website!

