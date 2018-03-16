Fearne Cotton nailed feminine androgynous style perfectly – wearing a striking white tuxedo suit and monochrome brogues in a sultry Instagram snap. The gorgeous outfit not only packed a bold punch but is surprisingly affordable! The 36-year-old wore a white tuxedo which featured wide lapels and a sleek style, costing £69.99 by ZARA. She teamed the jacket with a pair of matching cropped trousers, also by the Spanish high street chain – costing £29.99. The pretty blonde TV Celebrity Juice panellist added brogues and a shirt with a bow tie. She wore her long hair in a ponytail and used natural makeup to accentuate her dainty features.

Fearne looked incredible in a striking white suit and brogues

Quirky fashion is Fearne's forte – and fans went wild for her £17.99 ZARA T-shirt she wore whilst presenting the latest series of Celebrity Juice. The mother-of-two joined Willoughby and Keith Lemon for the filming of the new show, and she paid tribute to David Bowie in a fabulous red rock T-shirt which featured the Ziggy Stardust on the front. Fearne teamed the top with a pair of rose-hued jeans and sexy black high heel boots.

Fearne's suit is from ZARA, priced at £69.99 for the blazer and £29.99 for the trousers

The former radio host also loves children's fashion and has her own line with Boots. The wife of Jessie Wood revealed to the British press at the launch of her newest collection that her children hugely influence her designs, particular her youngest child, Honey.

She mentioned that two-year-old Honey will "only wear boy’s clothes" and that she loves cats. So, Fearne made a point of adding a range of cat prints in to the girls' collection, which had been inspired by her daughter's "obsession" with their family pet Tallulah. "My daughter loves cats, we've got a black cat called Tallulah hence the black cats. She's absolutely obsessed with Tallulah."

MORE: Fearne Cotton dazzles in rainbow sweater