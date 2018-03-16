Zara Tindall and ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins were twinning in the style stakes at Cheltenham this week wearing near on exactly the same outfits! Zara stepped out first on Wednesday. the pregnant royal looked glowing in a beautiful maroon coat. The 36-year-old daughter of Princess Anne looked incredible in the striking design which skimmed her baby bump and looked impossibly chic with its stylish statement buttons and on-trend funnel neck. She teamed the tailored dress-coat with a black and white polka dot dress which just about visible underneath her coat. Zara was snapped tenderly cradling her growing baby bump as she enjoyed the day, and she accessorised her outfit with a stunning maroon fascinator which featured contrasting cream inserts in the shape of a large flower. The mother-of-one added over-the-knee boots and a grey handbag and wore her blonde locks in a chic up'do.

Zara looked incredible in the dress coat and fascinator

On Thursday afternoon, ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins wore an amazingly similar outfit - which had us doing a double take! The 42-year-old opted for a beautiful dress coat, also in a burgundy hue by Claire Mischivani. The striking design featured pretty embellishments at the hem and fur cuff detail.

Charlotte Hawkins stunned in a similar outfit

She added maroon high heel shoes by Dune London and an oxblood fascinator by award winning milliner Sally-Ann Provan. The former Strictly Come Dancing star styled her blonde hair in a chignon and wore diamond drop earrings by Boodles. The high-end milliner also made Zara's beautiful turquoise fascinator she wore at Cheltenham on Thursday.

Zara and Mike announced in January that they are expecting their second child. A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." Zara and Mike's child is believed to be due in the summer. It is clear that 2018 is going to be a an eventful year for the royals - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also expecting their third baby in April.