Fearne Cotton showcased her cute and quirky style on Instagram on Wednesday evening, ahead of her filming with Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon for the exciting new series of Celebrity Juice. The gorgeous 36-year-old played tribute to David Bowie in a fabulous rock T-shirt which featured the Ziggy Stardust star in all his glory, printed on the top. The eye-catching design retails at just £17.99 from Spanish high street store ZARA and Fearne teamed the top with a pair of rose-hued jeans and punky black high heel boots. She wore her trademark blonde hair loose and flowing and natural makeup perfected her dainty features. Many of Fearne's 2.1 million followers praised her latest look – including one who wrote: "That T-shirt! I need!"

Fearne looked super-cool in the David Bowie T-shirt

The 36-year-old is known for her unique wardrobe and frequent use of colour- she enjoys zany, multi-coloured clothes and fans are always keen to know where her fashion-forward items are from. One of her favourite labels is Olivia Rubin – a high end designer whose designs are bold and beautiful and instantly recognisable due to their rainbow hue. Fearne hit headlines in January when she wore a fabulous pair of green metallic designer boots by iconic designer Vivienne Westwood which are priced at £325.

Fearne's T-Shirt is £17.99 by ZARA

The former radio host has ventured into the world of children's clothes and now has an extensive range with Boots. The wife of Jessie wood revealed to the British press at her launch that she encourages her children to develop their own sense of style and dress how they feel.

She explained: "I certainly let my kids just pick what they want to wear," she said. "Honey won't wear a dress, and Rex is into matching tracksuits at the moment, or wearing a shirt and bow tie at the moment. I just let him go for it and do his thing. Why not?"

