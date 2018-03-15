Bella Hadid has been a busy bee this past fashion month; flitting from city to city as one of the world's top models. Now she's back in LA, but is she sitting around watching telly? No! The supermodel stepped out on Wednesday evening for a chic Dior Addict Lacquer Plump beauty party wearing a tight white crop top which showed off her seriously amazing abs. The 21-year-old teamed the simple white vest with a quirky patchwork denim suit from the Dior Autumn Winter 2018 collection. This look is so fresh from the recent runway shows – talk about work perks!

Bella Hadid killing it on the light up dance floor

The retro inspired patchwork denim co-ord features culottes which is the transitional trend we're all loving right now. The model completed her cool look with a pair of hoops and her shiny hair pulled back with a simple headband – just an FYI, headbands are another big trend for the upcoming season, so you might want to get inspired with Bella's latest look.

MORE: Bella Hadid reveals why she doesn't look at Instagram in the morning

Makeup wise, it was all about the rose gold eyeshadow, a dramatic feline flick and of course the glossy pout courtesy of her fave Dior Addict Lacquer Plump.

The model teamed her suit with a tummy-baring crop top

Bella, who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid, was named the face of Dior beauty back in May 2016 so it's no surprise she's the star player at this party. Paris Jackson and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario also attended the bash.

RELATED: Read what Bella Hadid has to say about what makes her tick

Bella is no doubt being her sister's shoulder to cry on after Gigi's recent split with Zayn Malik. The pair have amicably split, with Gigi saying that she is grateful for the "love, time and life lessons" she shared with Zayn and will continue to "support him as a friend".