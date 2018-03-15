Yes, you heard us right, dad jeans are now a thing. Remember those light blue slightly baggy jeans that your dad wore in the Nineties? Well they're back - but this time, for us women. Boyfriend jeans are so last year, and you can say farewell to mom jeans because now it's all about dressing like your father and celebs like Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora have the look down to a tee. The best thing about this look is you can wear it with almost anything you want; be it a slim-fit top tucked in, an oversized coat or a cool shirt. Or if you want to take the dad look to the extreme, get yourself a V-neck sweater, a flat cap and slippers to complete the look, but make them Gucci and you've got a deal!

Here, Victoria Beckham shows how to carry off the dad jeans look to perfection, teaming them with a black polo-neck, shades and brown ankle boots. This outfit works well for work or socialising.

Get the look with these light-wash jeans from high street store Zara. Priced £25.99

We adore Rita Ora's casual dad jeans which she glammed up with a faux-fur jacket, lilac lace top and heels! The fray detailing around the jean hem adds that feminine touch.

What's not to love about these cute dad-esque jeans from old-school favourite Levi's? Priced £170

Kendall Jenner looks so chilled in her baggy jeans with funky rips, teaming them with a funky checked coat and trainers.

Topshop gets the trend spot on with these Orson jeans, priced £42.