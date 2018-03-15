Holly Willoughby shocked fans on Thursday morning, switching up her regular 'outfit of the day' shot – instead opting to go more casual! The pretty blonde bombshell went for head-to-toe black and even swapped her high heel shoes for trainers. The Celebrity Juice panellist looked incredible in a black coat, priced at £260, and £115 trousers, both by luxury store Jigsaw, a simple black top by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street brand L.K.Bennett and a pair of stylish white trainers by Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, which are priced at £372. The chic outfit looked incredibly comfortable yet impossibly chic and the Dancing on Ice co-host wore her blonde locks in a smart braid and minimal makeup was used to her pretty features.

Holly switched up her look with trainers

Today's outfit makes for a stark change from the ensemble the mother-of-two wore yesterday – in which she nailed ladylike office chic in a fitted tweed skirt by Anthropologie in a plethora of rainbow colours which is priced at £98 and currently available online in all sizes.

Holly's coat is £260 by Jigsaw

The chic cut was spun into fitted length and featured a bohemian fringed hem which finished just past the knee. The 37-year-old added a blue, close-fitting jumper by high end fashion brand GOAT. Gianvito Rossi nude high heel shoes were also added into the mix, which retail at purse-busting £500 and are loved by many celebrities including fellow ITV presenter Christine Lampard.

Holly, 37, has had an extremely busy week – she has now started filming again for Celebrity Juice and has an action-packed schedule.

On Wednesday evening, the pretty presenter uploaded a gorgeous picture of the attire she wore on the upcoming show, in which she wore a striking polka dot top by one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands Self Portrait, black trousers by French Connection and a pair of leopard-print high heel shoes by Charlotte Olympia, which were priced at 625.