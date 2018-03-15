Holly Willoughby shocks This Morning fans with unusual footwear choice!
The TV presenter switches up her 'outfit of the day'
Holly Willoughby shocked fans on Thursday morning, switching up her regular 'outfit of the day' shot – instead opting to go more casual! The pretty blonde bombshell went for head-to-toe black and even swapped her high heel shoes for trainers. The Celebrity Juice panellist looked incredible in a black coat, priced at £260, and £115 trousers, both by luxury store Jigsaw, a simple black top by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street brand L.K.Bennett and a pair of stylish white trainers by Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, which are priced at £372. The chic outfit looked incredibly comfortable yet impossibly chic and the Dancing on Ice co-host wore her blonde locks in a smart braid and minimal makeup was used to her pretty features.
Holly switched up her look with trainers
Today's outfit makes for a stark change from the ensemble the mother-of-two wore yesterday – in which she nailed ladylike office chic in a fitted tweed skirt by Anthropologie in a plethora of rainbow colours which is priced at £98 and currently available online in all sizes.
Holly's coat is £260 by Jigsaw
The chic cut was spun into fitted length and featured a bohemian fringed hem which finished just past the knee. The 37-year-old added a blue, close-fitting jumper by high end fashion brand GOAT. Gianvito Rossi nude high heel shoes were also added into the mix, which retail at purse-busting £500 and are loved by many celebrities including fellow ITV presenter Christine Lampard.
Holly, 37, has had an extremely busy week – she has now started filming again for Celebrity Juice and has an action-packed schedule.
On Wednesday evening, the pretty presenter uploaded a gorgeous picture of the attire she wore on the upcoming show, in which she wore a striking polka dot top by one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands Self Portrait, black trousers by French Connection and a pair of leopard-print high heel shoes by Charlotte Olympia, which were priced at 625.
