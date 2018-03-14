Holly Willoughbyoften experiments with new fashion looks, and has gained a name for herself as one of TV's most stylish presenters in recent times. To kick-start the new series of Celebrity Juice on Wednesday alongside Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton, the TV presenter made sure to make her mark with her latest outfit. Fans went wild for her statement blouse, which is priced at £240 from Self-Portrait - a favourite with both the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle. Adorned in polka dots, the eighties-inspired design features a one-shoulder silhouette and ruffle trim, and looked stylish teamed with a pair of slim fit trousers from French Connection, and leopard print heels by celebrity-favourite Charlotte Olympia. The Emma Sandals feature a chunky heel, and cost £625.

Holly Willoughby's Celebrity Juice outfit was a hit with fans

Taking to the comments section, fans were quick to compliment her look. "Omg in love with this top," one wrote," while another said: "Love these shoes." A third added: "I just love this outfit." Earlier in the day, Holly had appeared on This Morning in an equally stylish outfit. The star had swapped trousers for a skirt, and showcased her toned frame in a fitted tweed skirt by Anthropologie, which is priced at £98. The 37-year-old added a blue, close-fitting jumper, costing £150, by high end fashion brand GOAT – which is also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. To complete her outfit, Holly chose to wear a pair of nude high heels from Gianvito Rossi. The shoes, which are also owned by Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard, are priced at £500.

Earlier in the day Holly wore another great look on This Morning

Holly's enviable TV wardrobe is put together with the help of her right-hand-woman, celebrity stylist Angie Smith. Boasting a client list which includes Dannii Minogue, Emma Bunton and Rochelle Humes, Angie has helped Holly experiment with new looks that she would have previously avoided, such as high-waisted trousers. Talking to HELLO!, the mother-of-three said: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."