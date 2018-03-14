Do you think of sticky bras and feel scared? Join the club. Most women feel anxious about wearing a sticky bra for fear of a serious wardrobe malfunction or unintentionally offering a glimpse of the offending underwear to onlookers. Shudder! Let's face it, they're not pretty, are they? Well now there's a bra that's being raved about on Amazon and has been reviewed over 1,000 times in the US. With a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, it's pretty impressive, we think you'll agree. Let us introduce you to the Holisouse Invisible bra – what it lacks in beauty it makes up for in functionality.

The sticky bra that's causing a fuss on the internet

Before you get too excited, there is a catch. You can't buy this particular bra here on the UK Amazon page. However, there is a similar sticky bra that has over 60 positive reviews. One happy customer wrote on Amazon: "This really enhances my self esteem and always makes me look pretty and sexy. The visual effects of this bra are wonderful - I thought the bra might slip off in the end of the night but it held tight all night long and you could not even tell through the lingerie."

Customers are praising this sticky bra for being comfortable and you'll apparently feel like you're not even wearing one. Marvellous! Like the Holisouse bra, it also has a rather genius front drawstring giving you the control over how much cleavage you want to show, or how much lift you want. Reviewers are saying you can get serious lift with this sticky bra, and let's face it, that's not usually the case with these things.

Rita Ora modelling a gorgeous backless dress

The medical grade adhesive sticks to your skin but customers say it won't tug or feel slippy. If you want another reason to try it out, the nipple area is free from adhesive so there's no worries about removing it from the sensitive zone. The bra works for backless dresses and strapless gowns – making it ideal for wedding season coming up. It comes in cup sizes A through to F, which is ideal for larger cup sizes.

How much will it set you back? Well, that depends on how big you go. The top price you'll pay is £9.99.