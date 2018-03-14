Mollie King has returned to work after a mini-break away in Europe, and was snapped heading to the Radio One studios on Saturday afternoon in a pair of form-fitting skinny jeans, a yellow Calvin Klein T-shirt by Urban Outfitters and a dazzling checked coat by high street favourite Topshop, which is priced at £79 and currently available online in all sizes. The belted design is part of the brand's current season and is made in a lightweight, fluid shape which is adorned with the window-pane check. The coat is the perfect transitional item ,with the bold print giving the design a modern finish.

Mollie looked super stylish as she left the Radio One studios

In celebration of Mother's Day last week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star Mollie treated her mum to an idyllic snowy holiday in Sweden where the pair stayed in an eco-friendly treehouse in the forests of Harad.

The 30-year-old-singer revealed to fans she was taking a well-earned break from all things phone-related and explained: "Having a break from social media every so often is really important and I think good for your well-being. I can't wait for this little escape off the grid with my mum." Mollie did, however share a couple of sneaky snaps of the stunning scenery and wowed her followers with her winter wardrobe, which proved a big hit.

Mollie's coat is £79 by Topshop

The ex-girlfriend of model David Gandy has an impressive collection of beautiful outerwear pieces – and during the recent Beast from the East snow storm sent fans wild when she posted a snowy image of herself taking to the streets of London, wearing a gorgeous tan trench coat by luxury high street store French Connection. The dancer cosied up in the £169 design, which she teamed with black ripped jeans, a black roll neck and contrasting white bobble hat and comically captioned the shot: "Beast from the East right here."

