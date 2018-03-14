Blake Lively always looks so stylish and the actress didn't disappoint at a jewellery launch in West Hollywood on Tuesday. The Gossip Girl star looked stunning in a black bodycon dress by Brandon Maxwell featuring elegant spaghetti straps. All eyes were on Blake's gorgeous diamond hoop earrings and her coordinating black and silver bangles, which gave her look that added wow factor. Blake, 30, attended Lorraine Schwartz's launch of her Eye Bangle Collection with her sister, Robyn Lively, 46, and her mother Elaine Lively. Robyn is also an actress, best known for her role in 90s movie classic Teen Witch – currently available to watch on Netflix. Blake's mum Elaine was previously a talent scout and her father an actor.

Blake Lively with her sister Robyn and mother Elaine

The three ladies looked fantastic on the red carpet, each showing off their individual styles. We adore Blake's figure-hugging dress with sweetheart neckline, which retails at £1,676. The star completed her look with a pair of matching black sandals by Christian Louboutin. Blake went for a retro hairstyle, looking sassy with her long, blonde hair in a down wavy style. She chose subtle make-up with a nude lip and a sweep of shimmery bronze eyeshadow. Robyn was elegant in a strapless white dress, with similar hoop earrings to her sister Blake and also went for a curly hair look. Mum Elaine dressed in a smart blazer and wore her hair in a natural, down style.

Last month, Blake showcased a different look altogether when she attended the Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week with fellow actress Emily Blunt. Blake and Emily wore contrasting outfits to the fashion show: Blake was breathtaking in a red, patent coat, white shirt and tie and coordinating high heels with adorable red love hearts. Emily, meanwhile, chose a quirky look, wearing a green and white striped T-shirt tucked into a blue, green and white floral skirt.

Blake Lively at New York Fashion Week

Blake recently posted a photo on her Instagram page of herself working out. She wrote: "Turns out you can't lose the 61lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kicking my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud." Blake welcomed her daughter Ines in September 2016, and also has a three-year-old daughter called James.