Victoria Beckham stepped out in Paris on Tuesday afternoon in a unique outfit that had a distinctive 90s feel to it! The former Spice Girl pulled off the impossibly hard to wear trend of a long shirt dress over a flowing skirt and looked fabulous in the process. The wife of David Beckham was snapped as she left the Ritz Hotel after arriving in the fashion capital on the Eurostar for a business meeting. The mother-of-four drew quite the crowd in the tan ensemble which she teamed with bold black knee-high boots and a structured handbag from her own collection. The tan skirt and shirt combo had a fitted wraparound detail on her mid-section and highlighted her trim frame. The distinctive combo is part of the fashion designer’s upcoming autumn/winter18 collection which will be available later on in the year.

Victoria looked incredible in a tan, flowing outfit from her own collection

Victoria, 43, accessorised with a statement silver watch, her favourite retro-style sunglasses and added a gentle pop of colour with emerald green earrings. Victoria is frequently photographed in her own designs – and last week showed fans how to pull of pastels in a lilac, three-piece suit and mint green shoes as she headed to her flagship store on Dover Street.

The fashionista takes her trip after spending Mother's Day with her own mother Jackie and husband David's mother Sandra at a retreat back in the UK. The singer added a snap of both ladies and sweetly captioned the shot: "Happy Mother’s Day x we love u so much @jackie.adams_ @sandra_beckham49"

The day before, the designer was celebrating her mum Jackie Adams' birthday with the rest of her family, including children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as sister Louise and her four kids, and brother Christian and his young family. The birthday antics were documented on the singer's Instagram account and included some lavish celebrations, including a huge personalised birthday cake and even a firework's display.