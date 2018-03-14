holly-willoughby-navy-top-tweed-skirt-instagram-this-morning

Holly Willoughby wears a stunning rainbow tweed skirt from the high street, and we need it

The TV presenter nails lady-like chic

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby went for a ladylike look on Wednesday – showcasing her trim and toned frame in a fitted tweed skirt by Anthropologie in a plethora of colours which is priced at £98 and currently available online in all sizes. The pencil silhouette was cut into a fitted length and featured a bohemian fringed hem which finished just past the knee. The 37-year-old added a blue, close-fitting jumper by high end fashion brand GOAT – which is also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. The lightweight, slim-fitting jumper has a rounded neck and chic bow detail on the outer cuffs and is priced at £150. Nude high heel shoes were added into the mix; by high-end, celebrity-loved brand Gianvito Rossi, which retail at a jaw-dropping £500. Fellow ITV presenter Christine Lampard also has a pair.

Holly looked beautiful in the top and skirt combo 

The gorgeous mother-of-three wore her blonde locks in a lightly curled style which was created by her regular hair stylist Ciler Peksah and her flawless makeup was applied by Patsy O'Neill – the makeup artist who first revealed Holly's love for the Ordinary's Serum foundation which costs just £5.70.

Holly's skirt is £99 by luxury high street store Anthropologie

There's no doubt about it, the 37-year-old presenter is having a love affair with skirts this week! On Monday, the blonde bombshell sported a navy pencil skirt with white statement buttons by Debenhams, which she teamed with a simple white knitted roll-neck by Topshop. On Tuesday, the presenter wore a nautical-led outfit, which consisted of a navy blue and white striped jumper by Marks & Spencer and a denim mini-skirt by Topshop, which she pared with red ankle boots.

MORE: Holly Willoughby bags a bargain in striped Marks & Spencer top!

Holly's fans are still reeling from her final dress she wore on Sunday evening as she presented Dancing on Ice. The show-stopping, white frock by high end designer Nedret Taciroglu featured a variety of textures – including feathers, sequins and applique embellishments - and looked incredible on the svelte star.

READ: Holly Willoughby nails office chic with statement Debenhams skirt

