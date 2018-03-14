Kate Garraway wowed the red carpet at the TRIC awards in central London on Tuesday evening, in a beautiful blush pink and white jumpsuit by luxury high street store Phase Eight. The tailored item featured blush pink trousers with a built-in classic bodice which featured a round neckline, statement frill sleeves and a chic waist tie. The jumpsuit is available for pre-order on the brand’s website and is priced at £120. The 50-year-old added high heel shoes by H&M and a matching white jacket. The pretty TV presenter accessorised with dainty hoop earrings and a bold black watch. Her makeup looked typically flawless and glam for the event. The mother-of-two captioned the snap: "Ok so seriously late for the #tric #awards – blame my @smoothradio show! Got some serious catching up to do – where's the wine?".

Kate looked incredible in a pastel outfit at the TRIC Awards

The snap attracted many comments from Kate's loyal fans – one wrote "Simply stunning!" another agreed, writing: "So stylish and classy. Every outfit!" The pretty presenter credited her regular stylist Debbie Harper for her latest look. The stylist who goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram also styles fellow presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid.

Kate's jumpsuit is £120 by Phase Eight

Kate's evening wardrobe is always glamorous and when the Good Morning Britain presenter hit the red-carpet at the Royal Television Society Awards in London in February she looked particularly striking in a super sexy black suit by Damsel in a Dress. The tailored two-piece featured a £159 jacket and matching £120 trousers.

Kate teamed her smart outfit with a lace camisole, which she wore underneath her jacket and classic black high heels. Kate often wears suits - she recently sent fans wild when she wore a mint green number by Spanish store ZARA on Good Morning Britain. She loved the design so much that she also purchased the same design in a pretty baby blue. The flattering, long-line cut skimmed her trim silhouette and showed off her petite frame.

