Lorraine Kelly, 58, dazzled on Tuesday morning as she presented The Lorraine show. The TV presenter looked glowing and ready for work in a striking printed dress which featured a sheer lace overlay from high street store Warehouse. The eye-catching, mid-length design is actually discounted from £59 in the brand's seasonal sale, retails at £38 and is available online in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the Scottish presenter's obtainable look. The dress features an on-trend, graduated hem and has a playful frill at the collar, delicate cuff sleeves and of course, cherry blossom floral detail which makes it the perfect item for spring. The mother-of-one teamed the design with a pair of pastel lilac high heel shoes from luxury high street shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, which offer a gentle pop of colour to the stylish ensemble.

Lorraine looked fabulous in florals

The flattering cut of the dress highlights the TV presenter's petite frame and shows off her lean waist. The 58-year-old's makeup was typically flawless; her big brown eyes were accentuated with brown eyeshadow and flick of mascara, foundation and lip-gloss were added to highlight her pretty features. Her rich brown locks were teased into a voluminous style that finished just above her shoulders.

Lorraine's dress is £38 by Warehouse

Florals are clearly on Lorraine's mind this week - yesterday the popular host wore a gorgeous bodysuit by high street favourite ZARA, which is priced at £29.99.

The navy blue design featured a V-neckline, statement shoulder pads and a delicate printed rose design. She wore it with a pair of smart tailored trousers from Karen Millen and added pastel blue high heel shoes from Marks & Spencer.

The ITV favourite hit headlines last week when a 'before and after shot' of her was uploaded to the show's official Instagram page. The makeup-free selfie attracted legions of comments from fans, praising her for daring to bare her skin in is purest form. The TV star explained that she was inspired by Helen Mirren's makeup free look that she uploaded after the Oscars. The caption read: "Inspired by Helen Mirren, here's @reallorraine's makeup-free selfie! Send us yours."