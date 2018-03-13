Fans went dotty for Christine Lampard's red carpet ensemble on Tuesday afternoon, as the Loose Women panellist headed off to the TRIC Awards in the capital. Christine looked elegant in a £199 polka-dot midi dress from Karen Millen as she made her way to the event at Grosvenor House. The stylish number cinched in at the waist and featured a halter-neck and flowing skirt. The 39-year-old teamed her dress with a pair of strappy black heels, and styled her long, brunette hair down in a sleek do.

Christine's look was put together with the help of celebrity stylist Angie Smith, who is also responsible for dressing the likes of Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Emma Bunton. Frank Lampard's wife reposted a photo of her look on her Instagram account, which had been originally uploaded by Angie. The stylist had captioned the image: #ChristineLampard wearing #KarenMillenand #Dune at the #TRICAwards." The outfit proved a hit with both fans and friends of Christine, including her fellow Loose Women panellist Linda Robson. "You looked absolutely stunning today. We didn’t win but we had a good afternoon," she wrote. "Looking good Mrs Lampard," another fan added, while a third said: "You look stunning!"

Christine Lampard turned heads at the star-studded TRIC Awards

Stars from the media world were out in full force at the celebratory event, which recognises talents in the TV and radio world, focusing on choosing winners selected by members of the industry, rather than judges or a committee. Other guests in attendance included Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin – who were on hand to present an award – as well as I'm A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo, and Suranne Jones - who walked away with a trophy Drama Performance, for her portrayal as Gemma Foster in the hit ITV series Doctor Foster.

Christine joined the rest of the Loose Women panel at the London event

Christine and the rest of the Loose Women ladies sadly lost out to This Morning for the prize for Daytime Programme, with Linda and Saira Khan taking to Instagram to share a mock-annoyed video following their defeat. Other winners included Eamonn Holmes, for News Presenter, Emmerdale, for Soap of the Year, while This Morning also walked away with the TRIC Special Award.

