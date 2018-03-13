Here's why you need a beret in your wardrobe this spring, like Meghan Markle
Accessorise with a little French chic…
Meghan Markle made her first official appearance with the Queen on Monday at a service to mark commonwealth day – and she certainly made an impression with her chic cream and navy ensemble, finished off with a pretty beret by milliner Stephen Jones. And though Prince Harry's wife-to-be was perfectly classic in her outfit choice, her headwear in fact tapped in to one of this spring's biggest trends. That's right, the beret was all over the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks, particularly at quintessential French fashion house Christian Dior – so if you're going to add any accessory to your wardrobe this season, let it be a beret.
Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2018
Classic cream
Meghan chose to style her neutral beret slightly off-centre, in the more traditional manner, leaving her long brunette locks flowing beneath. For a similar look, ASOS offer an almost identical hued version for a reasonable £12, in a soft wooden material suitable for everyday wear. Team with a blazer, tee-shirt and jeans for the ultimate off-duty look, or wear with an oversized coat and scarf on colder spring days.
READ MORE: Is Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer Ralph and Russo?
Meghan styled her beret in the most classic of ways
Loving leather
Another star getting inspired by French fashion is Rihanna, who was spotted wearing a cool leather version of the Dior classic. Worn pulled over her head in a more central position, this gives a modern look - especially teamed with a longline coat and across-body bag like the singer. Missguided do a faux version, or splash out on something more luxe at Gucci or Dior.
Toughen up the look like Rihanna, with a leather version
Print's perfect
A tartan version of this classic staple will add a point of difference to any outfit, just like Alexa Chung's. Choosing two bold prints, with the additional leopard boots, is a fun way to play with textures - keep the rest of the look simple for a laid-back daytime look.
MORE: Spring outfit ideas - how to interpret the SS18 catwalks
Alexa Chung's mixed patterns give character to an everyday outfit
Sweet as a button
Pastel pink berets take us right back to the nineties via Cher Horowitz and her bubblegum outfits - and we mean that in the best way best possible! Make your headwear stretch from spring until summer with a colourful hue like powdery blue or blush pink - Urban Outfitters do some great options for just £18.
Urban Outfitters sell classic berets in lots of variations of colours
WATCH BELOW: Meghan and Harry's sweetest photos
What do you think?