Here's why you need a beret in your wardrobe this spring, like Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle made her first official appearance with the Queen on Monday at a service to mark commonwealth day – and she certainly made an impression with her chic cream and navy ensemble, finished off with a pretty beret by milliner Stephen Jones. And though Prince Harry's wife-to-be was perfectly classic in her outfit choice, her headwear in fact tapped in to one of this spring's biggest trends. That's right, the beret was all over the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks, particularly at quintessential French fashion house Christian Dior – so if you're going to add any accessory to your wardrobe this season, let it be a beret.

Photo: © Rex

Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2018

Classic cream

Meghan chose to style her neutral beret slightly off-centre, in the more traditional manner, leaving her long brunette locks flowing beneath. For a similar look, ASOS offer an almost identical hued version for a reasonable £12, in a soft wooden material suitable for everyday wear. Team with a blazer, tee-shirt and jeans for the ultimate off-duty look, or wear with an oversized coat and scarf on colder spring days.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan styled her beret in the most classic of ways

Loving leather

Another star getting inspired by French fashion is Rihanna, who was spotted wearing a cool leather version of the Dior classic. Worn pulled over her head in a more central position, this gives a modern look - especially teamed with a longline coat and across-body bag like the singer. Missguided do a faux version, or splash out on something more luxe at Gucci or Dior.

Photo: © Getty Images

Toughen up the look like Rihanna, with a leather version

Print's perfect

A tartan version of this classic staple will add a point of difference to any outfit, just like Alexa Chung's. Choosing two bold prints, with the additional leopard boots, is a fun way to play with textures - keep the rest of the look simple for a laid-back daytime look.

Photo: © Getty Images

Alexa Chung's mixed patterns give character to an everyday outfit

Sweet as a button

Pastel pink berets take us right back to the nineties via Cher Horowitz and her bubblegum outfits - and we mean that in the best way best possible! Make your headwear stretch from spring until summer with a colourful hue like powdery blue or blush pink - Urban Outfitters do some great options for just £18.

Photo: © Getty Images

Urban Outfitters sell classic berets in lots of variations of colours

