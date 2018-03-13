Millie Mackintosh took to Instagram on Monday to inform her fans that her namesake fashion label has gone into voluntary liquidation. The HFM cover star, who showed off many of her designs in the latest issue, reportedly has more than £500,000 of debts and is personally losing £178,000 from the company's collapse. The fashion brand – officially called Cammac Venture Limited – started four years ago and at one time was one of the biggest-selling brands on ASOS. Unfortunately, due to a very challenging financial climate within the fashion industry, the brand couldn't keep up with the hefty costs to keep the company going.

Millie Mackintosh working her magic on the red carpet

Millie wrote on Instagram: “As someone who has always been passionate about fashion, I realise I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build my own fashion business over the past four years. So, it is with great sadness that I have had to make the very tough decision to close it. Despite our best efforts and being a top seller with a number of stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable. The unwavering support from friends, family, influencers, the industry and customers has made the decision even harder.”

RELATED: Read what Millie Mackintosh had to say about her evolving style in the new HFM

Millie Mackintosh sporting one of her designs as she boards a yacht

She continued: "I want to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has been involved, especially my immediate team whom it's been a privilege to work with."

Fans on Instagram have expressed their sadness about the brand's closure, with one saying: "Gutted about this! Your pieces were all gorgeous. You can be proud that you gave it your best shot and you still have a whole lifetime ahead of you to achieve more great things." Another wrote: "Very brave to put this decision here and know to shut the door and let another one open."

MORE: Has Millie hinted at who her wedding dress designer is?

The 28-year-old, who is engaged to her Made in Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor, often modelled her own collection at red carpet events and on her luxury holidays abroad. The mid-priced range was popular with Millie's close friends, but her close pal Meghan Markle was yet to wear one of her designs.

To read more about Millie's wedding preparations pick up the latest edition of Hello! Fashion Monthly, out now.