When The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in L.K.Bennett's Sledge high heel pumps in 2011, they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014. The comfortable, durable shoes are ideal if you want to add a polished tone to your outfit and need to spend the entire day standing on your feet – rather like Duchess Kate! The shoes have always been available in the iconic nude hue, but the collection has been given an update for spring. The £195 stamps are now available in a dusky pink, cobalt blue and of course, a classic black. The signature court shoes are set on a sleek stiletto heel and include a modern platform, flattering almond toe and enhanced –curved-to-the-heel shape. The refined style could be worn to both the office and a party.

Kate's favourite shoes are now available in dusky pink and cobalt blue

The shoes hit headlines when the wife of Prince William wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012 - and took them off as a mark of respect before she entered. Since then, the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, has worn a variety of high heels from the luxury high street brand and also has carried several clutch bags.

Kate is often pictured in the stylish stamps by L.K.Bennett

The pregnant Duchess loves designer shoes and is often pictured wearing her favourite high heel suede pumps by Jimmy Choo. However – she also enjoys high street stamps and on 3 July 2017, the sister-in-law of Prince Harry wore a monochrome polka-dot dress by Italian designer label Dolce & Gabbana to Wimbledon and added a pair of black strappy sandals by Office. The block heels featured a skinny ankle strap and retailed at a purse-friendly £62. They became a huge hit and sold out almost as soon as the sister of Pippa Middleton stepped out in them.