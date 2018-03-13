Jennifer Aniston parties with girlfriends post-split in chic black ensemble

Jennifer Aniston looked relaxed and happy as she attended a friend’s birthday on Monday, opting to keep her style simple in what looked like a pretty black silk camisole, finished with gold jewellery. The actress, who has rarely been seen since announcing her split from Justin Theroux in February, looked to be enjoying her night out for the 40th birthday of friend and screenwriter Molly McNearney. In a snap posted to fellow guest Aleen Keshishian’s Instagram page, Jennifer posed with her girlfriends, teaming her neutral ensemble with her signature golden flowing locks and fresh, natural makeup.

Photo: © Instagram

Jennifer posed happily with her girlfriends

Other guests at the star-studded bash included Kristen Bell and Jennifer’s long-time friend Jason Bateman, who she recently supported at the premiere of his latest film Game Night. She famously paid tribute to him in a speech when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, saying, "The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather. It’s like, ‘Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!’ But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around."

Jennifer and Justin announced their split in February

The statement announcing Jennifer and Justin's split, which was released by the actress' long-time publicist, stated: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

It continued: "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

