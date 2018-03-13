The Duchess of Cambridge is known for recycling her outfits, but it seems Princess Anne has won the title for thriftiest royal after she was pictured wearing a cream coat she first donned in… 1980! The Queen's daughter joined members of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, looking very regal and elegant in the cream number.

The coat features navy panels, matching diamond-shaped buttons and has a very flattering fit. The Princess Royal, 67, paired the coat with a cream and navy hat and navy clutch.

Anne wore the coat in 1985, when she was 34

Anne was first pictured wearing the chic number in 1980 when she was a guest of honour at Ascot, and again in 1985 at the Epsom Derby. For her day at the races, the talented equestrian, then aged 34, paired the coat with a smaller pillbox-style hat. She repeated her look again at Henley in 1988, when she met a group of rowers at the annual regatta.

Her most recent outing in the coat – apart from Monday's visit to Westminster Abbey – was in 2014 at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Each year, the Queen hosts around three garden parties at her official London residence, and members of the royal family dress to the nines for the summery affair.

The Princess also repeated the coat in 2014

Anne certainly looked the part at the Commonwealth Day service earlier this week. It seems the female members of the royal family had decided to coordinate in cream, white and navy outfits. Kate, who is due to give birth to her third child next month, showed off her growing baby bump in a £650 navy blue coat and dress by luxury label Beulah London. She accessorised with a matching hat by Lock and Co.

Meghan Markle, who will officially join the royal family in May after she marries Prince Harry, looked typically stylish in a stunning Amanda Wakeley 'Springsteen' navy dress and a £895 white coat by the same designer. She completed her look with navy high heel shoes by Manolo Blahnik and a navy Mulberry clutch bag.