Sophie, The Countess of Wessex totally dazzled the waiting crowd outside Westminster Abbey as she made her way to the Commonwealth Service to join the Queen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. The wife of Prince Edward wore a gorgeous blue coat by Stella McCartney, which is currently online for £1135. She teamed the striking bold number with an eye-catching camel fascinator, a Sophie Habsburg bag and a pair of suede pointed pumps by Prada. The 46-year-old wore her blonde locks in a chic up‘do and highlighted her pretty features with subtle makeup.

Sophie stunned in a navy blue outfit

Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society – the service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the UK. The commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. The theme of this year's gathering was 'Towards a Common Future' to emphasise how the Commonwealth can address global challenges and work to create a better future for its 2.4 billion citizens. Popstar Liam Payne, gave a performance at the celebratory event.

Sophie's coat is by Stella McCartney

Sophie joined Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle in her chic display – with all three ladies choosing to wear navy blue in some way. Meghan, 36, dazzled in Amanda Wakeley 'Springsteen' navy dress teamed with a £895 white coat by the same designer, navy high heel shoes by Manolo Blahnik and a navy Mulberry clutch bag.

Sophie's shoes are by Prada

She added a stylish white fascinator by Stephen Jones which gave her outfit a distinctive edge. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is due to give birth in April, also opted for navy blue, wowing the crowd £650 navy blue coat and dress by luxury label Beaulah London, accessorising with a co-ordinating hat by Lock and Co, and a Jimmy Choo Celeste clutch and shoes.