They're two of the most stylish women on daytime TV, both with a penchant for flattering high street frocks in bold colours and prints. So it's no surprise that Good Morning Britain co-hosts Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins have both picked up exactly the same bargain red dress from H&M. Although wearing the same outfit as a pal is often considered a fashion faux pas, Kate decided to embrace it as a sign of their mutual good taste and posted a side-by-side image of them on her Instagram and captioned it: "Great minds think alike @charlottehawkins1. Love this @hm dress – you looked fab in it on @gmb this a.m xxx".

Kate shared this snap on Instagram

The flattering draped dress features a high neckline, sleeves and a midi-length skirt, and is gathered down one side for a super-feminine look. It is currently on sale for a mere £17. Charlotte teamed her dress with simple black court shoes, whereas Kate went for a more daring look with sparkly silver ankle boots.

All the GMB women presenters are dressed by the show’s Head of Wardrobe, stylist Debbie Harper, who posts daily outfit snaps on her Instagram. Kate recently revealed that she is braver than Charlotte and co-host Susanna Reid when it comes to fashion, and Debbie will often trial new looks on her. "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'" Kate told HELLO!. "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything'. Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’"

The 50-year-old star also revealed her morning routine with Debbie: "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."