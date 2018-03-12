Did Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear the same shoes?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were perfectly in sync as they arrived at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge and her future sister-in-law Meghan both appeared to be wearing navy suede heels, which looked virtually identical from afar. However, a closer look shows a very minimal difference between the two pairs. Meghan opted for her trademark stiletto heel, while Kate's shoes had an ever so slightly thicker heel. Both pairs were similar in shade and pointed.

The pregnant Duchess, who is expecting her third child with Prince William next month, appeared to be recycling her trusty pair of Malory pumps by Rupert Sanderson. Kate wore the shoes in February 2016 when she attended a church service to mark the 75th anniversary of the Royal Air Force Cadets. The £485 heels are a signature pump of the Rupert Sanderson collection, and come in a range of colours and fabrics. They feature a 100mm heel height and classic pointed toe.

Meghan, meanwhile, wore the navy BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik, which retail online for £450. The former actress has the same pair in black. The brand's signature style is named after French movie star Brigitte Bardot and features a pointed toe and a thin 100mm heel.

Prince Harry's fiancée looked typically stylish for her outing at Westminster Abbey, which was her first official engagement with the Queen. Meghan, 36, opted for a navy dress and a £895 white coat by Amanda Wakeley. She wore her sleek and straight brunette locks loose under a dazzling white hat by Stephen Jones. Kate, meanwhile, dressed her baby bump in a beautiful navy dress by Beulah London and a navy hat by Lock & Co.

She wore a dress and coat by Amanda Wakeley

It wasn't the first time Kate and Meghan have shown a similar taste in fashion. The American actress has previously stepped out in the same designers as her future in-law, most notably Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Amanda Wakeley and Marks & Spencer.