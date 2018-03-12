There's a jewellery brand which Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby both love – and it's surprisingly affordable. Missoma is a British based company who specialise in demi-fine contemporary gold jewellery. The affordable designs are distinctive in design – they are made from 18ct gold and are interchangeable –often worn layered for a contemporary look which is on-trend this season. Meghan, 36, is a long-time fab of the company and was spotted wearing a gorgeous ring from the brand's current collection which is priced at just £45. When the fiancée of Prince Harry stepped out In Scotland wearing a blue and green checked Burberry coat and racing green Strathberry handbag – all eyes were on her ring collection, which was visible as she waved to the crowd. The Interstellar ring is a fabulous design which is totally affordable and not to mention completely beautiful.

Meghan's gold ring on her index finger is by Missoma

The 18ct gold vermeil round pave star cosmic ring features a tiny stone and would be a fab edition to any jewellery box.

The Interstellar ring, £45

Due to its dainty nature; you could wear it daily and the subtle nature of the design means it would blend in with all other jewellery.

Holly wore a necklace by the brand on Monday morning

On Monday morning, Holly Willoughby uploaded her daily 'outfit of the day' picture – in which she wore a white roll neck jumper, navy Debenhams pencil skirt and a gold necklace by Missoma.

The Lucy Williams Rising Sun Medallion Necklace, £169, Missoma

The Lucy Williams Rising Sun Medallion Necklace - which retails at £169 - features a roman symbol and embossed detail and makes for a striking design. The Celebrity Juice panellist is a big jewellery fan – and wore a pair of jaw-dropping diamond earrings for the final of Dancing on Ice which were worth a whopping £15,000! The statement earrings are by high end brand Annoushka Jewellery and are hand-crafted in 18ct and set with a plethora of dazzling stones; 310 to be exact!