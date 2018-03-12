Meghan Markle joined her husband-to-be Prince Harry, The Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon at the Commonwealth Day service. Meghan, 36, looked typically stylish in a stunning Amanda Wakeley 'Springsteen' navy dress and a £895 white coat by the same designer, navy high heel shoes by Manolo Blahnik and a navy Mulberry clutch bag. She wore her sleek and straight brunette locks loose with a dazzling white hat by Stephen Jones. Her makeup was flawlessly applied – natural foundation, brown eyeshadow and a clear, pinky lip-gloss highlighted her pretty features. Meghan, 36, looked totally in sync with Duchess Kate – who looked glowing in a beautiful navy dress by Beulah London and navy hat by Lock and Co.

Meghan stuns in white coat and hat by Amanda Wakeley

In her Commonwealth Day message, which featured in the service, the Queen has praised the "Commonwealth connection" that allows people from different nations to bond and celebrate "diversity". The annual service celebrates The Queen's lifelong commitment to the Commonwealth, as head of its 53 countries.

GALLERY: Meghan Markle joins Kate and the royal family at the Commonwealth Service: all the pictures

This is the second time that the former Suits actress has appeared in public for an official engagement with soon-to-be sister-in law Kate. In February, the two ladies took part in the Royal Foundation Forum in London and co-ordinated their outfits for the occasion – they both opted for striking blue dresses that showcased their individual styles. Kate stepped out in a gorgeous cobalt blue dress by Seraphine; one of her favourite maternity labels, which retails at an affordable £99. The dress skimmed the wife of Prince William's neat bump and flattered her frame.

Meghan looked dazzling in white and navy

Meghan, meanwhile, went for a luxury high end designer dress, choosing a Jason Wu number which cost £1,415. The navy belted satin wrap frock featured bold statement shoulder detail and a contemporary belted waist. The Suits star, 36, teamed it with a pair of black high heel shoes, featuring an ankle strap and pointed toe. On 19 May, after Meghan marries Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, the American actress is due to become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation.

The fab four stunned as they entered Westminster Abbey