The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with husband Prince William as they joined the Queen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Theresa May at Westminster Abbey on Monday to attend the Commonwealth Day service. Kate dressed her bump in a £650 navy blue coat and dress by luxury label Beaulah London, accessorising with a co-ordinating hat by Lock and Co, and a Jimmy Choo Celeste clutch. The Duchess paired the design with blue shoes. Beauty-wise, she wore her brunette hair down in loose waves, while a smokey eye and natural lipstick completed her look.

Also in attendance was Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex. The annual service celebrates the Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth as Head of its 53 countries. The theme of this year's gathering was 'Towards a Common Future' to emphasise how the Commonwealth can address global challenges and work to create a better future for its 2.4 billion citizens. Liam Payne, meanwhile, gave a performance at the celebratory event.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in navy as she arrived at Westminster Abbey

Kate was last seen out on Wednesday morning as she paid a visit to the headquarters of children's mental health charity, Place2Be, for which she is a patron. The 36-year-old looked lovely in a blue lace Seraphine's Marlene dress, which she had previously worn on her trip to Norway earlier in the year. The design was teamed with co-ordinating high heel shoes and a smart clutch bag.

It is thought that with her due date fast approaching, Kate will soon take time off from engagements to rest before the birth of her third child. So far, her last engagement is set to take place on Sunday 17 March, which may be her last public appearance before welcoming baby number three. The royal also took the final month off during her pregnancies with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

