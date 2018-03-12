Rochelle Humes certainly had a lot to celebrate this Mother’s Day with gorgeous daughters Alaia Mai, four, and Valentina, who enjoyed her first birthday just the day before. And the sweet family looked like they were tired out from the two busy days of celebrations, as Rochelle shared a cute Instagram picture of the three of them relaxing at home on Sunday evening, wearing bargain pyjamas from New Look. Rochelle uploaded the image to her Instagram, showing her two daughters sitting on her lap wearing long sleeved white pyjamas, while she wore an elegant silk printed cami with matching trousers. The top is on sale for £12.99 and the trousers cost £14.99.

Rochelle takes care to never show her daughters' faces

The 28-year-old captioned the picture: “Home from the cafe and back in our PJs. Being a Mum, the greatest love and juggle of all. I wouldn’t change a thing. Beyond lucky that I get to raise these two feisty females. My love knows no bounds.”

READ MORE: Rochelle Humes has a VERY novel way of applying beauty products!

Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes are fiercely protective of their children’s privacy and never show their faces on social media. However, they do sometimes post candid snaps offering a glimpse into the cute family’s life. On Friday, Rochelle uploaded pictures to her Instagram Stories showing her party prep for Valentina’s first birthday. She admitted she’d fallen at the first hurdle when organising the birthday bash, telling the camera: “First rookie parent mistake – I'm out of sellotape!” She later showed the finished product, with the table laid out perfectly for Valentina, even sharing a sneak peek of the one-year-old’s birthday present – a remote-control mini Mercedes car!

READ MORE: The products Rochelle Humes uses on her naturally curly hair

It looks like the party was a success, as the star shared another sweet Instagram story of Saturday's low-key celebrations, showing the family tucking into some pancakes with the birthday girl. The couple held a bigger bash for their youngest daughter earlier this month, also choosing to have little Valentina christened at the same time. Rochelle shared an album of photos on Instagram from the special day, which included a snap of little Alaia-Mai in church, and Marvin holding their baby daughter.

On Instagram Stories, Rochelle wrote: "Today was a very special day", and followed the sweet post with several images from the party, including a gorgeous tiered birthday cake with matching cupcakes, goody bags for the guests, and a floral sign which read 'Valentina'.