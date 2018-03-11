Holly Willoughby stunned in a show-stopping white dress adorned with ostrich feathers and embellishments for the final Dancing on Ice 2018 show on Sunday. Ahead of the gripping show, which sees Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent, Scottish rugby player Max Evans and X Factor star Jake Quickenden compete for the winning spot, Holly took to her Instagram for the last time in the series to show a preview of her ensemble, which is by NEDRET TACIROGLU. Sharing a video of her showcasing her gorgeous dress,she wrote: "Final of @dancingonice ready... Shake a tail feather." In the footage, her hair looked gorgeous styled up, and she rocked a smoky eye and statement brow to complete her beauty look.

Holly looked gorgeous in a white feathered dress for the Dancing on Ice final on Sunday

Having made a name for herself over the past few years as one of TV's most stylish presenters, Holly recently spoke about her enviable wardrobe in an interview with the Daily Mail. Sharing some of her fashion secrets, she said that she always takes a photo of herself wearing an outfit so she can see how it looks on before she heads out. She also assured her fans that dress sizes don't count for anything, and instead urged them to dress for their figure. She said: "Don't look at sizes. We can be so governed by going 'I'm a 12' or 'I'm a 10' or 'I'm a 16'. Just go and look at that item on the hanger and go 'right, I'm going to try this on' because there's no point in trying to squeeze into something that's a 16 because you think you're a 16. Learn to put something on and know that it fits right. Feel the fit as opposed to the sizes because sizes change so much anyway."

The TV presenter has been wowing with her dresses throughout the series

Holly's enviable TV wardrobe is put together with the help of her right-hand-woman, celebrity stylist Angie Smith. Boasting a client list which includes Dannii Minogue, Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard, Angie has helped Holly experiment with new looks that she would have previously avoided, such as high-waisted trousers. Talking to HELLO!, the mother-of-three said: "I've learnt from her," she says of Angie. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."

Angie has previously revealed that living in the capital has helped inspire her when it comes to styling. Chatting to Stay.com, she said: "I love living in London. For me there’s nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I’m always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe."