One of the most instantly recognisable dresses of the modern day has to be the blue Issa wrap dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore to her official engagement photocall back in 2010 when her she posed with husband-to-be Prince William at Buckingham Palace. The £430 wrap dress was a huge hit - after Kate wore it, it was sold in over 42 countries, selling out instantly. The dress proved so universally popular that it actually put the label out of business due to extraordinary demands. However, in 2015 the brand was given a revamp and relaunched in one of Britain's most well-known department stores House of Fraser – with prices starting at just £25. The all new collection draws inspiration from the brand's most memorable styles and you can pick up THE dress for just £99 - it’s even called The Kate Tie Wrap Dress. And what's more, not only is it made in traditional shades such as racing green, maroon and of course royal blue; it’s also available in a plethora of zesty hues including yellow, orange and lime which will be on sale at the end of March.

Kate first wore the Issa dress in 2010 for her official engagement photocall

The dresses are made in a super-flattering, slinky-stretch fabric and the unique draped front lends itself to both day and night time dressing – perfect for an abundance of occasions. The V-neckline is great for streamlining curves and the cinched in waist gives a gentle nod to the original design – a truly classic silhouette which can be worn time and time again.

The Issa dress is now available in new shades for spring - including orange and yellow

The executive director of buying and design at House of Fraser, Maria Hollins, welcomed the brand and announced: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Issa to our portfolio of exclusive brands. It is such an iconic, premium British fashion label, with a strong reputation amongst fashion focused customers. It truly epitomises confidence for women, something which resonates well with our customers."